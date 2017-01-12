Suspect in custody after 3 paramedics injured during southwest Calgary medical call

Three paramedics suffered minor injuries on Thursday while responding to a medical call in southwest Calgary.

It happened in the 3900 block of Stanley Road S.W. at around 8 a.m.

According to EMS, at some point, the patient became violent and a physical altercation occurred which resulted in all three paramedics suffering soft tissue injures. All three were taken to hospital for follow-up care.

Police were called in and used a megaphone to speak to the suspect from outside the home, asking him to come outside.

Investigators took one man into custody at around noon.

Police said the situation never posed any danger to the public.

In a news release, EMS spokesperson Adam Loria said the injured paramedics remain in hospital, but are in “good spirits.”

“Our thoughts are with them and their families.”

Loria said paramedics are trained to protect themselves in situations where they feel their safety is at risk.

“Incidents like this are reminder of the unique risks our practitioners face every day providing care across Alberta.”

All three paramedics will be offered debriefing and counselling services.

With files from Mia Sosiak