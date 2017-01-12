Maid of honour’s ‘insane’ bender turns Florida wedding into a nightmare

A Florida couple’s big day turned into a nightmare after the maid of honour went on a booze-fueled bender culminating in her arrest – and it didn’t end there.

Now Amanda Willis, 29, is facing a litany of charges after she allegedly became extremely intoxicated, struck a guest, and nearly ran over the best man before being arrested and continuing her rampage at a nearby hospital.

“It was insane. Absolutely insane,” Jena Templeton, one of the wedding guests, told NBC-2 News in Florida.

The wedding of David and Jennifer Butler took place at the Charlotte Park Civic Association Banquet Hall in Charlotte County, Florida last Saturday. Guests say the ceremony went off without a hitch, but once the reception began, Willis began drinking.

“She was drunk within 20 minutes to half an hour,” bride Jennifer Butler told NBC-2 News.

“She was a mess. She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball [whiskey],” said guest Robert Templeton.

Templeton says Willis then stole the best man’s car keys and attempted to drive his car, forcing him and other guests to drag her out of the car.

After being wrestled out of the car, Willis allegedly went back inside, grabbed a bottle of rum, and “just guzzled it” according to Butler.

She then allegedly became violent.

“As soon as I turned around, she came up and cracked me upside of the face,” Templeton said.

It was at this point that police were called.

Police tell local media that Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack, so she was transported to a local hospital.

Once there, police say Willis assaulted EMTs, exposed herself to police, and kicked over her bedpan.

According to Willis’ arrest record with the Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office she faces a total of seven charges in relation to the wedding day bender, including grand theft auto, property damage, battery of a person 65-years or older, and probation violation.

She also faces two charges of assaulting an officer or EMT following her actions at the hospital.

Records also show that this was Willis’ ninth arrest in Charlotte County.

Needless to say, Butler says she and Willis are no longer friends.