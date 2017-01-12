Edmonton Oilers recall Khaira, Brossoit from farm team

Forward Jujhar Khaira and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were recalled by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Khaira, 22, has appeared in 24 games with the Condors this season, posting 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.

The Surrey, B.C., native has registered 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) and 157 penalty minutes in 130 career AHL games.

The six-foot-four, 219-pound forward has appeared in 15 career NHL games, recording two assists and 13 penalty minutes.

Brossoit, 23, has appeared in 21 games with Bakersfield this season, posting a 9-8-3 record, 2.67 goals against average, .908 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Also from Surrey, Brossoit has appeared in 115 career AHL games, recording a 54-45-10, 2.72 GAA, .914 save percentage and nine shutouts.

The six-foot-three, 204-pound goaltender has appeared in six career NHL games with the Oilers, registering a 3.35 GAA and a .896 save percentage.

The Oilers also assigned centre Anton Lander and goalie Jonas Gustavsson to Bakersfield.

Lander has a goal and three assists in 20 games with Edmonton this season, and 10 goals and 11 assists in 13 games with Bakersfield.

Gustavsson has a 1-3-1 record, a 3.10 GAA with a .878 save percentage in seven games with the Oilers this season.