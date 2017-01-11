Crime
January 11, 2017 12:00 am
Updated: January 11, 2017 1:01 am

Northeast Calgary stabbing leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police closed off a section of Whitehorn to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday evening as they investigated a stabbing.

Kim Smith/ Global News
Police confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours called police around 8:20 p.m. to report that an injured person was lying on the sidewalk in front of a house on Whitlock Close in the northeast.

Officers were stationed at two separate spots in the area preventing people from entering Whitlock Close N.E.

At 9:45 p.m. police opened the area back up to traffic.

Police said there’s no word on whether any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

