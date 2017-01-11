Northeast Calgary stabbing leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Calgary police closed off a section of Whitehorn to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday evening as they investigated a stabbing.
Police confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
Neighbours called police around 8:20 p.m. to report that an injured person was lying on the sidewalk in front of a house on Whitlock Close in the northeast.
Officers were stationed at two separate spots in the area preventing people from entering Whitlock Close N.E.
At 9:45 p.m. police opened the area back up to traffic.
Police said there’s no word on whether any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
