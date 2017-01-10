Neglected snowy roof tops could cause significant damage to homes and businesses

WINNIPEG — A local snow clearing company is hoping Manitobans take the time to clear their roof tops after one of the snowiest Decembers in Winnipeg’s history.

“It can cause your house to collapse,” Toban Reimer, manager at Picture Perfect Window Cleaning said.

“The ice can also cause a lot of damage, and after it melts you can have leaks in your house.”

RELATED: Winnipeg drivers warned to clear vehicles in record-breaking winter

Reimer notes that the chore of clearing your roof is one that often gets ignored, but can cause significant damage to your home.

Reimer said some of the older homes in Winnipeg are at an even higher risk for damage. Wolesely and Corydon are two of the worst nieghbourhoods for snow piling up on roofs and damaging buildings. Many residents admit they don’t take the time to clear it.

RELATED: Winnipeg’s sidewalk snow clearing up for discussion at City Hall

“You know what, I’ve never removed the snow off my roof, I think if it’s there it means good insulation,” one home owner told Global News.

Reimer recommends getting professionals to do the job since there is also a huge safety risk.

“Our guys always work in pairs, when it comes to sloped roofs we use harnesses, safety lines, lanyards, all that kind of stuff,” Reimer said.

He also recommends taking care of it now, before more snow falls in January.