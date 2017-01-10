Fort McMurray woman accused of impersonating immigration consultant

A Fort McMurray woman has been charged with fraud, accused of acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said someone posing as an immigration consultant assisted people with permanent residence applications as well as filed Labour Market Impact Assessments for individuals and businesses in the Fort McMurray area.

The agency says 11 people and nine business owners were affected.

“The CBSA takes immigration fraud very seriously and is committed to fully investigating and prosecuting those who violate our laws and seek to profit illegitimately from our immigration system,” CBSA regional director general Kim Scoville said.

Charie Santos is facing one charge under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Her first court appearance is Wednesday in Fort McMurray Provincial Court.