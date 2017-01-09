Detroit Auto Show: Trepidation about Donald Trump in the Motor City

Donald J. Trump will become U.S. President on Jan. 20 – that part is certain, but what happens to the auto industry in the United States afterward isn’t so clear.

The reason? The President-elect’s pro-American position on manufacturing and his tweets that warn companies they will face tariffs for bringing vehicles to the U.S. instead of making them here.

“We are going to live in a period of uncertainty and adjustment,” Sergio Marchionne, the Canadian who heads up Fiat-Chrysler, said at a press conference.

Marchionne’s company has extensive Canadian production in Brampton and Windsor, Ont., which manufactures all of the company’s minivans. He said if tariffs were imposed, there would be consequences.

“It would be lethal to Windsor,” Marchionne said.

But the auto executive said while Mexico is almost certain to be hit, he said he believes Canada “won’t be involved in the trade dispute.”

U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, a Democrat who represents Detroit, said while Trump’s intentions to safeguard U.S. jobs are a good thing, his pronouncements by tweet are not.

“The conversation has to be elevated. We need to engage policy that is not just fly by night,” she told Global News.

Ford Motor Company cancelled plans to build a new production facility in Mexico and instead committed additional jobs in the U.S. The company was praised by Trump on Twitter for the move.

Ford’s executive chairman, Bill Ford, told Global News the company’s policies would not be dictated by the new president.

“It was the right business decision” not to build in Mexico, Ford said, adding that he didn’t see any change for the company’s operations as it relates to Canada. Ford and Lincoln vehicle manufacturing happens in Oakville, Ont.

Ford said he speaks with Trump on a weekly basis and described him as “informed and respectful of our position.”

Marchionne was asked by a reporter if he will have to begin tweeting once Trump takes office and replied bluntly.

“If I ever start tweeting, shoot me.”