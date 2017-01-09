Politics
January 9, 2017 3:44 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 3:53 pm

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet this week: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle the Liberal cabinet this week.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his year-old cabinet a facelift on Tuesday.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.

READ MORE: Team Trudeau meeting with Team Trump as inauguration, doubts over trade, loom

Those expected to be moved include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is considered likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.

WATCH: Prime Minister Trudeau’s overall approval rating dropping: poll 

Story continues below
Global News

Also believed in the mix are Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu, seen as a strong performer, and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef — widely criticized for her handling of Trudeau’s promise to reform Canada’s voting system.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk is also expected to be moved.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau embarks on campaign-style tour to reconnect with Canadians

Sources, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to disclose details publicly, expect at least one new face in cabinet: Francois-Philippe Champagne, currently parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

More to come

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cabinet shuffle
Chrystia Freeland
Federal Ministers
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau cabinet
Liberal Cabinet
Liberal Government
Maryam Monsef
MaryAnn Mihychuk
Patty Hajdu
Stephane Dion
Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News