January 9, 2017 2:04 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 2:06 pm

Donald Trump to name son-in-law Jared Kushner as senior adviser to president

By Staff The Associated Press

Ivanka Trump smiles at her husband, Jared Kushner, at a Donald Trump campaign event on May 03, 2016 in New York.

Corbis via Getty Images
Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president.

Kushner, who has been one of Trump’s top counselors, will continue in that role in White House, according to two people Monday who were briefed on the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.

He will need to argue that a federal anti-nepotism law that bar officials from appointing relatives to government positions does not apply to him. He’ll also need to eliminate potential conflicts of interest between his family’s multi-billion dollar real estate empire and his government duties.

The announcement of Kushner’s post is expected later this week.

