January 7, 2017 12:07 pm

Ethics reviews for several of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are incomplete

By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The government’s ethics office says several of President-elect Donald Trump‘s Cabinet choices haven’t completed a review to avoid conflicts of interest — even as Senate Republicans move quickly to hold at least nine confirmation hearings next week.

The director of the Office of Government Ethics has written Senate leaders to express concern about the lack of ethics reviews just days before those hearings.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Walter Shaub’s letter.

WATCH: Donald Trump ignores Russian ties to hacking after meeting with top officials

 

Republicans are intent on getting as many of Trump’s picks through the arduous confirmation process as quickly as possible, so his team will be in place soon after he takes office on Jan. 20.

Democrats have complained that the GOP is moving too fast and that they lack information about some of the wealthy nominees.

