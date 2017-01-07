Politics
Donald Trump blames Democrats for allowing hacking to happen

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is downplaying an intelligence report that found that Russia tried to help him during the election. Brian Mooar reports.

Donald Trump is blaming the victim of reported Russian cyberattacks – the Democratic National Committee – for allowing hackers into its computer systems.

The president-elect is back on Twitter late Friday after meeting earlier in the day with U.S. intelligence officials, who presented him with a classified report on Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Trump tweets: “Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place. The Republican National Committee had strong defence!”

The unclassified version of the intelligence report says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the election in favour of Trump, with actions that included hacking into the email accounts of the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. The report says the Russian government provided stolen emails to WikiLeaks.

Global News