World
January 6, 2017 7:56 pm
Updated: January 6, 2017 8:07 pm

U.S. will be in a ‘very dark place’ if Trump rejects intelligence: former CIA chief

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Former CIA head responds to intelligence report on Russia ties to hacking

A A

Former CIA head General Michael Hayden has said that the US would be left in a “very dark place” if President-elect Donald Trump rejected intelligence indicating that Russia attempted to influence the election he won in November.

Intelligence chiefs released the report on Friday shortly after they had finished briefing Trump.

Story continues below
Global News

It found that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America’s presidential election in favour of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

READ MORE: Putin directed cyber campaign to help Trump: U.S. intelligence report

It is the government’s first formal allegation in support of sensational claims that Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky News, General Hayden said that if Trump fails to take action in the face of “high confidence judgements” from the intelligence community, then the community itself would become redundant.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed any allegation of Russian involvement, and has posted numerous tweets calling into question the investigation that led to the report’s publication.

WATCH: Donald Trump downplays intelligence report that Russia hacked election to help him

If he ultimately accepts the report’s findings, General Hayden says the President-elect will not necessarily have conceded to winning the election illegitimately.

“This is about us. This is about our democratic processes, and we’ve got to be all over this,” Hayden said, adding that he was sure Trump would move to protect those processes if the evidence demands it.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump CIA
Donald Trump intelligence
Donald Trump Russia
Donald Trump Russia hacking
Michael Hayden
Russian hacking
Vladimir Putin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News