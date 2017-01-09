Canada
January 9, 2017 12:37 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 1:50 pm

Saskatoon traffic restricted at gas line rupture on 30th Street West

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Traffic restrictions are in place at a natural gas line rupture reported in the 400-block of 30th Street West in Saskatoon.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Emergency personnel are dealing with a natural gas line rupture in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a private contractor was performing some drilling work near Avenue C North and 30th Street West when the line was breached at around 10:15 a.m. CT on Monday.

Firefighters have evacuated nearby homes.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Trial date set for woman implicated in Saskatoon suspicious package case

A SaskEnergy crew is on scene to stop the flow of natural gas.

Caswell Community School officials have also been informed and have issued a parental notification.

Saskatoon police are advising motorists that traffic is restricted on 30th Street West between Avenue C and D.

Emergency measures organization staff are also assisting at the scene.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
30th Street West
Caswell Hill
Gas Line
Gas Line Rupture
Natural Gas
Private Contractor
Rupture
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Traffic
SaskEnergy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News