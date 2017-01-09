Saskatoon traffic restricted at gas line rupture on 30th Street West
Emergency personnel are dealing with a natural gas line rupture in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood.
Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a private contractor was performing some drilling work near Avenue C North and 30th Street West when the line was breached at around 10:15 a.m. CT on Monday.
Firefighters have evacuated nearby homes.
A SaskEnergy crew is on scene to stop the flow of natural gas.
Caswell Community School officials have also been informed and have issued a parental notification.
Saskatoon police are advising motorists that traffic is restricted on 30th Street West between Avenue C and D.
Emergency measures organization staff are also assisting at the scene.
