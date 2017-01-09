City crews work to clear snow-covered Calgary roads

The City of Calgary started its seven-day snow and ice control plan on Monday amid an influx of snow.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel said Calgary saw about 5 centimetres of snow fall overnight.

City crews are focusing on plowing, salting and sanding so-called Priority 1 routes (roads with traffic volumes exceeding 20,000 a day) such as Crowchild Trail and Macleod Trail.

Crews are out there working hard to clear priority 1 rds. Please give them extra room to work. #yyctraffic — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 9, 2017

Once Priority 1 routes are completed, crews will begin work on plowing, salting and sanding Priority 2 routes (roads which carry 5,000 to 19,999 vehicles a day) like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive.

Unless more snow falls, the city will then turn to clearing Priority 3 and 4 routes, which includes residential areas, school and playground zones.

It’s unknown if the City of Calgary will call a snow route parking ban to help snow plowing operations.

City officials took to Twitter on Sunday evening to ask Calgarians give themselves extra time to get to work or school during the Monday morning commute.

With snow expected overnight, give yourself extra time tomorrow AM to get to work/school. Drive to conditions. #yyctraffic — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 9, 2017

According to Wtizel, Calgary could expect a high of just -19 C on Monday, which will feel more like -25 if you factor in wind chill.

He anticipates a light dusting of snow on Monday evening, with a clear sky and sunshine on Tuesday.