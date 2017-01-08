Sunwing passengers on flight where pilot charged with alcohol impairment ‘surprised’ and ‘upset’

Passengers who were on the Sunwing flight destined for Cancun where the pilot was charged with alcohol impairment landed back in Calgary Sunday morning.

“I’m upset,” passenger Kevin Macleod said. “I’m mostly upset because I watched him come in on the airplane and you could easily tell… It was blatantly obvious.”

“I don’t even know how he got to the airplane,” Macleod said.

“I would have thought someone would have stopped him before he got to the airport or to the airplane. That part of it is very disappointing.”

Miroslav Gronych, a Slovakian national in Canada on a work visa, was escorted from the aircraft Dec. 31 after the gate crew and the co-pilot noticed odd behaviour and alerted police. Police said the 37-year-old was found unconscious in the cockpit prior to his plane’s departure from Calgary International Airport.

Gronych is charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having care and control of an aircraft while having a blood alcohol level over .08 (or exceeding 80 mgs of alcohol per 100mL of blood).

READ MORE: Sunwing Airlines on pilot arrested in Calgary – all foreign pilots trained, approved

Sue Bonutti, who was also on the flight, said she feels mislead.

“The didn’t tell us the truth right up front.”

“Friends told us what was going on,” Bonutti said. “We would be coming back here today thinking we had a sick pilot. We didn’t have a sick pilot.”

Bonutti also said the whole situation has left her feeling very unsafe.

“There was a good chance he was going to fly to Regina and the other crew would take us on to Cancun,” she said. “When he passed out, that’s the only reason he got turned in, we suspect.”

Fellow traveller Dane Urquhart is still stunned.

“Irresponsible. And I can’t believe that he was even able to get into the airport,” Urquhart said. “I’m surprised that there’s not a check for the pilots and the flight crew before they board.”

He also wishes the passengers were provided with more information when the flight was delayed.

“The airline didn’t really look after us,” he said. “They didn’t tell us what was going on.”

Global News has reached out to Sunwing Airlines for a response to the passengers’ concerns. As of publication time Sunday, Sunwing was working on a response.

“This is the first such incident that has occurred in our 11-year history as an airline,” Sunwing spokesperson Jacqueline Grossman said in a previous statement.

READ MORE: Sunwing unclear on alcohol, drug testing laws in wake of impaired pilot’s arrest

Gronych was released on $1,000 bail and had to surrender his passport. He was also suspended from flying any other aircraft in Canada.

His case has been put over until Jan. 25.

READ MORE: Calgary police charge Sunwing Airlines pilot with being drunk before takeoff

“I think it’s deplorable that there are people in control of aircrafts in this country in that situation,” said Scott Sangster, who was also on the flight. “We need to be more vigilant in terms of hiring people that are transporting people.”

“I know that Transport Canada’s rules are different than the FAA’s and that’s unfortunate,” he added.

Dr. Gregg Bendrick, an aerospace medicine specialist who also works as a senior aviation medical examiner with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said Monday there is a clear drug and alcohol testing program for commercial airline pilots in the U.S., which includes a random testing component. He said anyone identified as impaired would then be evaluated to see if they suffer from alcoholism.

The Canadian government says there is no specific provision in the Canada Labour Code addressing alcohol or drug testing in the workplace.

However, Employment and Social Development Canada said random testing is legal.

“Random testing of employees in safety-sensitive positions (defined as those in which incapacity due to drug or alcohol impairment could result in direct and significant risk of injury to the employee, others or the environment) has been determined to be permissible in a number of circumstances, as long as employees are notified that alcohol testing is a condition of employment,” spokesperson Amélie Maisonneuve said in an email sent Tuesday to Global News.

With files from Erika Tucker, Global News