Health officials warn Manitobans that height of the flu season is on its way

WINNIPEG — If coughing, sneezing and nose blowing aren’t familiar sounds in your home or your office, they might be soon.

Influenza numbers are currently low in Manitoba compared to other parts of the country, but that isn’t expected to last.

“The Christmas holidays afford a great opportunity for a virus like this to spread all over the place with people travelling across the country,” Dr. Pierre Plourde with the WRHA said.

Dr. Plourde is reminding Manitobans that the flu shot is still being offered at most doctors offices and pharmacies.

“We may still be a week or two away from our provincial outbreak, so its never too late, and the good news is the vaccine covers 4 strains this year instead of 3,” Plourde said.

The period of time you’re contagious starts before the symptoms appear so you could be spreading the virus without even knowing it. At the University of Manitoba the health department advises taking extra steps when it comes to prevention.

“We would recommend good night’s sleep, doing things that minimize stress in the workplace and at home,” Glen Bergeron, athletic therapist said.

“Good opportunities for relaxation like meditation is helpful.”