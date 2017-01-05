Victoria Park IceWay isn’t the only skating trail in Edmonton

The Victoria Park IceWay was such a huge success last year that it’s back for another season of skating in Edmonton’s river valley. However, it isn’t the only skating trail in Edmonton.

Two new ice trails have popped up in the city this winter, one in Rundle Park and another in the Kenilworth neighbourhood.

Rundle Park skating trail

The ice path in Rundle Park is located just east of the existing skating pond. It takes about five minutes to skate a full loop of the trail, which also leads to two additional skating rinks.

“It’s awesome,” Hailey Presisniuk, who was skating the loop Wednesday night, said.

“It’s a lot different than just going on an outdoor rink, you get to see everything.”

The only complaint from skaters is that there are no lights along the track.

“Then people could come in the night time,” skater Emily Works said. “It’s always kind of nice in the night when there’s lights and stuff.”

The Rundle Park skating trail is open from 10 a.m. until dusk.

Kenilworth Community League ice trail

In southeast Edmonton, the Kenilworth Community League has built its own ice trail next to the outdoor skating rink.

“The track is twisty but not hard,” skater Mercedez Gratrix said. “I’m not a fan of winter but this brightens my winter up.”

READ MORE: 13 things to do in Edmonton in winter 2016/17

The Kenilworth ice way is a bit smaller than the city’s other tracks. It takes about two minutes to get around the entire track. Skaters said the ice is in great condition and really well lit.

“This ice, I could say is probably a little bit better than the actual ice in the hockey rink,” Damian Gratrix said. “I think it’s actually really cool how they did it.”

The ice trail is open from 10 a.m. to 9 pm. daily. Community league members can use the ice for free. Those who are not members of an Edmonton community league may be asked to pay a fee to use the ice.