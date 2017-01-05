Weather
January 5, 2017 2:41 pm

Snow on the way for Vancouver and Fraser Valley tonight

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Pedestrians are framed by a canopy of trees as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday December 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

While some residents may now be salting their sidewalks following the New Year’s Eve snowfall, they should brace themselves because more snow is on the way.

The day started clear and cold for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Thursday but clouds are predicted to move in across the region later in the day.

Story continues below
Global News

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a weather system approaching the region from the north will lead to a few centimetres of snow overnight and a few more on Friday.

Madryga says Metro Vancouver will receive between two to four centimetres overnight, depending on the region, and then another two to five centimetres on Friday.

Areas near the border and in the central Fraser Valley will likely experience a little less than that.

Vancouver Island will not escape the snow. Areas across the island can expect to get snow showers and snow starting tonight.

Another weather system will invade sometime later on Saturday with more snow likely, although milder air will gradually penetrate the Vancouver area likely leading to a mix of rain and snow on Sunday.

Free salt! Some in Vancouver load up to fight ice
Icy conditions Vancouver gives away road salt

A woman pushes a stroller on an ice-covered street in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snow cut off power caused commuter woes in B.C.
Search to resume for missing B.C. snowshoers
snow-monday-crop

Snow in Port Moody Monday.

Global News
December 19, 2016 Vancouver snow
morrie-snow

Morrie experiencing the snow in Victoria Friday morning. He was a little confused by it all.

Kylie Stanton / Global News
chilliwack-snow4

Michael Carlson – Chilliwack

north-vancouver-snow4

Hailey Hansen‎ – North Vancouver

port-coquitlam-snow2

Lu Ber – Port Coquitlam

snow-nanaimo-crop

Snow in Nanaimo

comox-snow2

Comox

maple-ridge-snow

Maple Ridge

Snug Cove Bowen Island snow

Snug Cove on Bowen Island covered in snow on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

Emily McMillan
snow-deer

These deer want to come inside in Campbell River.

Julie Collis / Twitter

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC weather
City of Vancouver
Fraser Valley snow
Metro Vancouver snow
Snow
Vancouver forecast
Vancouver salt
Vancouver snow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News