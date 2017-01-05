Snow on the way for Vancouver and Fraser Valley tonight

While some residents may now be salting their sidewalks following the New Year’s Eve snowfall, they should brace themselves because more snow is on the way.

The day started clear and cold for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Thursday but clouds are predicted to move in across the region later in the day.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a weather system approaching the region from the north will lead to a few centimetres of snow overnight and a few more on Friday.

Madryga says Metro Vancouver will receive between two to four centimetres overnight, depending on the region, and then another two to five centimetres on Friday.

Areas near the border and in the central Fraser Valley will likely experience a little less than that.

Vancouver Island will not escape the snow. Areas across the island can expect to get snow showers and snow starting tonight.

Another weather system will invade sometime later on Saturday with more snow likely, although milder air will gradually penetrate the Vancouver area likely leading to a mix of rain and snow on Sunday.