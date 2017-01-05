Car donated to Syrian refugee family settling in Winnipeg amid negative backlash

WINNIPEG — It was an exciting day for one Syrian refugee family, who had their first car donated to them by a generous Winnipegger.

On Wednesday,Neil Granger gave his Honda Civic to a family of four who recently escaped the war zone in Syria.

Granger also wanted to help fundraise the insurance for the car.

“We just want to help out so they can insure the vehicle for one year,” he said. “They don’t have anything…they’ve lost everything they own.”

But this good deed came some unexpected reaction from the community.

Negative comments flooded the Global News web story and Granger’s email inbox.

Granger said he was confused by the feedback, as he was simply trying to help.

“My main prerogative was to have a good feeling happy story,” Granger said. “I had one guy personally call me and berate me.”

But words he did not allow the negative words discourage him.

“That’s your opinion, but don’t bother writing me about it, because I don’t care.”

Officials who work with immigrants in Winnipeg said they are disappointed to hear this reaction but believe we should focus on educating society and all of the positive things the city has done.