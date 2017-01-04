Caught on camera: driver barrels onto closed Trans-Canada Highway

It’s something you have to see to believe, and now you can because it was all caught on camera.

Last Friday, a driver blew past a flagging crew on the Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap, which was closed at the time for avalanche control.

That didn’t stop the driver, who was eventually boxed in by a snow plow and a grader, until police could arrive and arrest him.

A helicopter on scene to help with the avalanche control tactics captured the incident on camera.

South Okanagan resident Erich Koenig, 54, was arrested at the scene. He was already a wanted man before this incident, with a number of warrants out for his arrest.

Koenig is now facing three charges in relation Friday’s incident.

Revelstoke RCMP say they’ve never seem someone blatantly disobey a highway closure like this before.