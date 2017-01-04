Winnipeg man wins $1 million on lottery

WINNIPEG – A local man is Winnipeg’s newest millionaire after winning big on the lottery.

Neil Gebauer won a cool million on the December 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gebauer bought his $4 quick pick ticket from Boriwon Lottery, in the Real Canadian Superstore at 1035 Gateway Road, while he was picking up groceries.

He told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation he was shocked when he checked his ticket a few days later at the same store.

“I couldn’t believe it. I called my wife at work and told her I thought I had won a million dollars,” he said. “She didn’t believe me. I still didn’t really believe it either.”

Gebauer said he plans to invest part of his winnings and travel with his wife.