January 3, 2017 4:39 pm
Updated: January 3, 2017 5:45 pm

Several vehicles damaged during series of hit and runs in west Edmonton

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Several damaged vehicles near 117 Ave. and 156 St. on Jan. 3, 2017.

Courtesy: Jesse Aronyk
Edmonton police are investigating a number of hit-and-run collisions in the area of 156 Street and 118 Avenue.

Officers closed the southbound lanes of 156 Street for a short period of time Tuesday afternoon.

The road was open by 2:15 p.m.

A post on Facebook showed at least four vehicles with damage in the same area. The poster described the driver as “smashing up multiple vehicles.”

An employee told Global News the driver pulled into the Unicon Concrete Specialties parking lot, backed up, smashed through the fence and went around the yard and smashed through a gate, before hitting a number of vehicles on 156 Street.

Police did not provide any other details.

There is no word on whether the driver has been apprehended.

Global News has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

