Snow-covered roads cause multiple collisions on Calgary streets

Snowy streets are thought to be at least partially responsible for a series of collisions on Calgary roads on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a rollover on Glenmore Trail at around 8 a.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes approaching Deerfoot Trail S.E.

Shortly after, a second rollover occurred on westbound Glenmore Trail approaching Blackfoot Trail S.E.

EMS said drivers in both rollovers suffered only minor injuries.

Police were then called to a multi-vehicle collision on southbound Deerfoot Trail at Douglasdale Blvd. S.E. No injuries were reported.

Later, emergency crews were called to a collision on southbound Macleod Trail and 58 Avenue S.W. One person was checked on scene by EMS.

On its website, the City of Calgary said snow stopped falling shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Crews are focusing on plowing, salting and sanding Priority 1 routes. When Priority 1 routes have been cleared, crews will move on to Priority 2 routes.

As of 9 a.m., the City of Calgary said it does not anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.