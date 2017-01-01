Plateau Mont-Royal restaurant feeds Sun Youth volunteers for free

Sunday mornings are usually pretty busy for L’Avenue restaurant in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

But this Sunday is a little different. Today they’re not just serving anyone, they’re serving those who make a difference in our community.

“We’re very happy to have today the people who are involved with Sun Youth and some families in need as well,” said l’Avenue manager, Alexandre Dumais. “And we’re giving them breakfast for free.”

Around 250 volunteers and clients of Sun Youth, along with their families, were invited to the restaurant for a free meal.

The idea came from restaurant owner, Milton Safos, who admires all that Sun Youth does for the community.

The non-profit organization said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s a nice reward,” said Helio Galego, Sun Youth’s director of crime prevention. “I think that’s the key thing. Someone from the outside is rewarding them [Sun Youth volunteers] instead of us always doing that work and trying to help others.”

L’Avenue has made these kinds of charitable acts somewhat of an annual tradition.

On Christmas Eve in 2014, the restaurant gave away free meals to its clients. In 2015, all sales from Dec. 24 were donated to a nearby elementary school.

“When we do things like this and we see the reaction on people’s faces, we’re just so happy and we feel great about it,” Dumais said.

So great in fact, that on this day, all restaurant employees are working for free.

The restaurant is usually closed New Year’s Day, but Dumais said when management asked if anyone could volunteer their time to work this year, they all wanted in.

All l'Avenue employees are working for free today – donating their time to give back to those who help all year round pic.twitter.com/4rMANeJp0A — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) January 1, 2017

The restaurant hopes its tradition will start a movement.

“We hope other restaurants can get involved in this kind of movement and give out to the community as well,” Dumais said.

After all, Sun Youth’s mission is helping the community.

“It feels nice,” Galego said. “Your neighbour helping your neighbour.”