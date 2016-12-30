City deploys around the clock snow removal for Saskatoon roads

The City of Saskatoon has mobilized dozens of snow removal equipment to clear the dump of snow.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

The city, with the help of private contractors, began clearing snow at 3 a.m. CT and are working around the clock to plow streets.

They focus on priority streets first with high volume, such as Circle Drive.

“Typically, after 72 hours, when the snow is removed from the road, we shift to a sanding and a cleaning-up strategy,” roadways manager Eric Quail said.

“The first 72 hours, we’re just trying to keep traffic moving.”

Environment Canada meteorologist John Paul Craig said the clipper, which came from Alberta, wasn’t expected to bring so much snow.

“We were expecting four to six centimeters with this clipper. It just so happened that it intensified earlier, and we saw closer to 10 and 15,” he said.

On the highways, blowing snow is decreasing visibility. The province reminds people to check road conditions before heading out.

“Before people head out on the road, we encourage them to check the Highway Hotline,” Paul Spasoff, from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highway and Infrastructure, said.

“That’ll give them the latest updates on the conditions of the highways.”

Craig adds there’s a chance Saskatoon gets more snow in the coming days. After 72 hours of a snowfall, the city will use sanding and salting equipment on the roads as necessary.

