WATCH: New Year’s Eve 2016 fireworks display in downtown Edmonton

More than 20,000 people are expected to descend on Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton Saturday night to ring in the new year. But if you’re not one of the thousands who will brave the crowds, you can watch the fireworks display from the comfort of your own home.

Global News will live stream the fireworks display online at midnight. You can also tune in to Global News at 11 to catch the entire fireworks spectacular live as Edmonton rings in 2017 with a bang.

Global Edmonton’s Margeaux Morin will be live from Churchill Square throughout the newscast to showcase the festivities.

And in case you don’t make it to midnight, the entire fireworks display will be uploaded online for you to watch the next morning.

