Unpacking the politics: What lies ahead for 2017?

Looking to the coming year in politics, the Canadian government’s biggest challenge might come from its traditional ally: The United States.

“I think the big issue this year is how to respond to Donald Trump, which is going to hit [the Liberals] every which way,” National Post columnist John Ivison told The West Block’s Tom Clark.

“I think if he comes in and brings down corporate taxes the way he says he’s going to do, and obviously not bring in a carbon tax, then Canada’s plan for a carbon tax and what it does with the taxes, there has to be some kind of response to that.”

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose recently said Canada could be sideswiped when protectionist president-elect Donald Trump takes office, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t doing enough to insulate the country.

Ambrose said she is concerned Trudeau’s policies, like placing a price on carbon, will make Canada uncompetitive compared to a Trump-led United States, where he has said he intends to cut taxes.

The prime minister, meanwhile, has said he will not hesitate to protect Canadian interests and values if Trump’s administration threatens them.

Another challenge will be getting Canadians to think long-term, said Jennifer Ditchburn, editor-in-chief of Policy Options magazine.

Some important questions facing the country include whether to be globally competitive in terms of the knowledge-based economy, ensuring children’s curricula reflect what jobs need filling, climate change and clean technology development, she said.

“All these things are casting way in to the future and it’s hard for governments who are focused on four-year [terms] and yearly budgets to sort of think that way more,” Ditchburn said.

With a file from The Canadian Press