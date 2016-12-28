Canadians skate, play hockey on icy roads after freezing rain on Boxing Day

Some residents in eastern Ontario and Quebec strapped on their skates and took to the streets in the most Canadian kind of way after a bout of freezing rain on Boxing Day.

Videos shared on social media show skaters striding up and down local roads in the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, Ottawa and Montreal.

READ MORE: Freezing drizzle leads to multiple vehicle collisions in GTA

From figure skating to hockey, a number of folks just couldn’t resist the temptation of doing what Canadians really just do best.

“I’m just going for a skate down the driveway,” said a man videotaped in Peterborough. “That’s a full out ice rink guys.”

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec on Monday due to freezing rain, which also included a winter driving warning for motorists.