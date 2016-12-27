From ‘Mr. Young’ to ‘The OA,’ actor Brendan Meyer goes from Alberta to L.A.

He grew up in Edmonton, taking theatre classes at the Citadel and acting “for fun.” Now, Brendan Meyer is living and working in Los Angeles. His latest project? A mysterious sci-fi series on Netflix called The OA.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Meyer came to Global Edmonton – where he actually had his first-ever audition! – for an interview.

“My start in acting really came just doing local classes around Edmonton,” he said. “I did classes at the Citadel, I did classes with Free Will Shakespeare Festival and at the TransAlta Arts Barn.”

Soon, camps and classes turned into gigs. He got an Alberta agent and started working on the BBC show Dinosapien, which was filmed in Calgary.

When he got the title role in Mr. Young with YTV, he moved to L.A. and is living there full-time.

Brendan Meyer’s tips for young actors:

Maintain perspective

Despite being 22 and living in L.A., Meyer has remained grounded and focused on acting.

“I think it’s always important… to stay away from anything that’s going to distract from the ultimate goal of continuing to work and continuing to do cool stuff.”

Keep taking classes

Meyer encourages any young actors in Edmonton to stay committed to their dreams and keep improving their craft.

“Continue to pursue it and do as much classes that you can,” he said.

He also believes seeing others’ good work helps actors strengthen theirs.

“Go see theatre in Edmonton, go see theatre in other places.”

Stay humble

Meyer said the film and television industry is hot and cold – one day you can be in demand, and the next, you’re out of work.

“Just because you get this part or get that part… you can always then go a year without working.”

He said he tries to avoid feeling entitled and always reminds himself he’s lucky to be working.

“Remain grateful.”