Strong winds, snow on the way for much of B.C.’s south coast on Boxing Day

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C.’s south coast, saying strong winds and snowfall will be expected on Boxing Day.

The areas covered by the statement include Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, much of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, Whistler and Howe Sound.

Environment Canada says a deep trough over the Pacific will approach the north coast of British Columbia Sunday night and will progress southeast on Monday.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec.23

Ahead of this system, strong southerly winds will develop during the day on Monday.

Moisture associated with the system will interact with the cool air mass in place inland, resulting in moderate to heavy snowfall for inland sections of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Snow will begin Monday morning and continue through Monday night.

The snow will eventually change to rain over most regions.

As is normally the case, the changeover from snow to rain will take longer in certain areas, particularly over higher terrain, resulting in significant accumulations in some locations.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says two to five centimeters can be expected across Metro Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver says crews will be working throughout the night with salters and plows to prepare, with the potential to add more staff and equipment if needed.

Strong winds of up to 60 km/h can also lead to delays for Boxing Day travellers.

Warnings in other parts of the province

A wind warning has also been issued for the coastal sections of the central coast of B.C. and North Vancouver Island.

Southerly winds over the exposed coastal sections will rise to 90 km/h overnight and may cause damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The winds are expected to abate Monday afternoon in the wake of the front.

Inland sections on the north coast of are also expected to see a long period of snowfall, with amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

Snow will start this evening and become heavier on Monday.

Environment Canada is warning drivers about reduced visibility because of accumulating snow.