Brian Jean sees Wildrose building towards government

Brian Jean’s first full introduction to Albertans came April 23, 2015. It was the night of the provincial leaders debate. He had been leader of the rebuilding Wildrose Party for a grand total of three-and-a-half weeks, so the decision was made to keep his message simple. The Wildrose was the only party that would not raise taxes on Albertans. He repeated it often.

Twenty months later, a more polished Jean is still adamant tax hikes are doing more harm than good and he’s particularly concerned about the carbon tax that kicks in on Jan. 1.

“It takes $3-billion out of the economy.”

Jean has called on the Notley government to hold off on implementing the tax until the federal one takes effect later in 2017. He doesn’t like the Liberal plan either but feels it will buy Albertans a bit more time before having to pay up.

“What difference does it make?” Jean asked. “Why not just wait until the federal one is done and then, at that time, we’re going to have more money going into the pockets of Albertans.”

The carbon tax is the centrepiece of Premier Rachel Notley’s climate leadership plan but not the only element Jean has concerns with.

The plan also calls for the accelerated phase out of coal-generated electricity. The government has agreed to pay $1.36-billion to the impacted companies and is fundamentally changing Alberta’s electricity market to encourage investment in more renewable generation.

“We will see prices, in my opinion, double,” Jean said.

“We will see a situation where there will be no investment in Alberta, or very little investment in Alberta, unless there’s a lot of money thrown at them.”

Jean doesn’t like the path some of the discourse has taken

As the Wildrose pushes against NDP policies it feels are harmful to the province, Jean acknowledges some people have crossed the line.

“I don’t think there’s any place in politics for disrespectful conduct or comments, I truly don’t,” Jean said. “I wonder what people are thinking when they do that.”

Over the past year there has been a rash of comments on Twitter and Facebook directed towards Premier Rachel Notley and other members of her government that are sexist and often violent.

The negativity isn’t confined to online mediums. A number of rallies opposing the carbon tax have been held across the province. At one in Edmonton, organized by Rebel Media, a “lock her up” chant broke out, emulating one used at Donald Trump rallies against Hilary Clinton during the U.S. presidential election campaign.

Jean understands the frustration held by these Albertans about government policies but believes these types of outbursts only distract from the end goal of defeating the New Democrats.

“The message of all this concern from Albertans was taken away, in essence, by one sign and one chant. Those types of things are not helpful to political discourse and making sure we can get our message out.”

Brian Jean believes the Wildrose message is resonating

“People are joining in record numbers,” Jean said of how his party is doing.

“I think it’s very important for conservatives to move forward in one movement as much as possible and I’m seeing that, people are coming behind the Wildrose movement.”

Of course, the Wildrose isn’t the only conservative party in Alberta. The Progressive Conservatives are undergoing a leadership race where Jason Kenney is running on a platform of merging with the Wildrose. Jean is doing all he can to stay out of it.

“I’m not going to play games and I’ve encouraged my members not to play games.”

Jean acknowledges he’s heard the sentiment that the Wildrose is attempting a hostile takeover of the PC party, a charge he denies because he doesn’t believe it would lead to a united party.

“If we do some sort of hostile takeover, how legitimate is that to the people that are actual members of that party and MLAs of that party and the leadership of that party? That doesn’t make any sense; they’re just going to go start another party.”

Jean, instead, is focused on consolidating conservatives under the Wildrose banner.

“I believe that if you’re forthright, if you’re honest and transparent and if you put forward a seriously good plan… then you’ll be rewarded at the ballot box,” he said.

“They will give you an opportunity and that great privilege to govern this incredible and beautiful province of Alberta.”