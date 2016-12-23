Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Christmas

It’s the season of giving and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at community in Regina is all hands on deck this Christmas season.

Imam Zeeshan Ahmed said despite not celebrating Christmas, they do embrace it.

“In Islam, we practice that you have to be good to your neighbours, good to humanity in order to have a good relationship with God,” Ahmed said.

“Whether that be saying Merry Christmas to somebody or Happy New Year, it’s a very essential part of our faith I believe.”

The faith group spent the past two weeks canvassing and door-knocking asking for food donations for the Regina Food Bank.

Ahmed said the staggering number of people using food banks was alarming, and they wanted to help out during tough times.

“Especially for the Christmas season, holiday season, we established such an initiative that we can help the wider community out, and as a result, by the grace of God, we have collected thousands of pounds of food,” Ahmed said.

Food Bank CEO Steve Compton said this level of generosity can really make a difference.

“The donor community is really kind to us. We didn’t see people stop donating but the amount has changed… The need for the donation will continue beyond the Christmas season and I think this is an excellent example of that,” Compton said.

Ahmed said it’s all part of being a good neighbour and a good Muslim.

“To be a good Muslim, and practicing Muslim, you need to be happy when people in your community are happy, so this is a very essential part,” Ahmed explained.

Also embracing the Christmas season is the Sikh Society of Regina. The faith group erected a sign last year wishing the community a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

President Nirmal Singh Maur said it’s a simple way to share in the Christmas joy, and the community’s response has been very positive.

“We love all the religion and we celebrate Christmas too. We are Sikh but still celebrating Christmas, and we respect Merry Christmas,” he said.

“We share gifts with each other, hug each other, and attend parties… We respect Merry Christmas, Happy Eid, Happy Diwali… Sikhism respects all religion.”