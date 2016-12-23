Carrie Fisher in ICU, not ‘stable condition’ after cardiac arrest: brother

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized and is in intensive care after suffering a full cardiac arrest on Friday while aboard an airplane headed from London to Los Angeles.

The actress was in critical condition earlier in the day, an emergency official told Variety on Friday afternoon. She was moved from the emergency room to the Intensive Care Unit hours later, her brother, Todd Fisher, said Friday evening. The actor and filmmaker said his sister is not in stable condition, despite previous reports.

“She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her,” he told Variety in a phone interview. “There’s nothing new from the doctors. There’s nothing new at all. … There’s no good news or bad news.”

Todd Fisher said media outlets are “writing between the lines” in reporting that she’s now in stable condition. The Associated Press reported earlier today that Todd Fisher said Carrie Fisher was in stable condition and “out of emergency.”

Airport police responded at approximately 12:15 p.m. PT to a woman with a medical emergency on a plane at LAX International Airport’s Terminal 7, public information officer Alicia Hernandez told Variety.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were already on the scene, performing CPR on a female victim who had gone into cardiac arrest, when airport police arrived. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Fisher, 60, reportedly went into cardiac arrest about 15 minutes before the plane landed following the 11-hour flight, TMZ first reported. She was reportedly taken to UCLA Medical Center and placed on a ventilator.

LAFD spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival at 12:11 p.m., and immediately provided “advanced life support, aggressively treated, and transported” the patient to a local hospital.

United Airlines released a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive,” the statement reads, which was obtained by Variety. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time, and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

According to air traffic control conversation between the tower and the pilot of United 935, at 12:13 p.m., passengers and nurses were assisting the unresponsive passenger before the plane landed.

Reps for Fisher did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Her “Star Wars” costars, fellow actors, and others in Hollywood took to social media to send the actress well wishes.

“Sending all our love” to Fisher, Mark Hamill tweeted.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” franchise, wrote on Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”

Several people who say they were on board the airplane with Fisher broke the news on Twitter. “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK,” wrote filmmaker and YouTuber Anna Akana.

Comedian Brad Gage wrote, “I’m in complete shock. Anna Akana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, has recently been on tour promoting her memoir “The Princess Diarist.” She had been filming the Amazon series “Catastrophe,” starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, a few days earlier in London. Fisher plays Delaney’s caustic mother, Mia, on the show.

She recently reprised her role as Princess Leia (now General Leia) in last year’s box office phenomenon “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”