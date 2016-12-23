Edmonton teenager wants donations for homeless instead of Christmas presents

A local teenager is giving up her Christmas presents this year and instead asking for something to benefit people in need.

Mykayla Nurse is 16 years old and said her desire to help Edmonton’s homeless started years ago.

“It really started with the Mustard Seed,” she explained. “My grandpa, he volunteers every Sunday at the Mustard Seed. He’s been doing it for years and he brought us along with him. We did it for three years.”

Last year, she decided to start her own tradition, giving out backpacks filled with necessities for those living on the street.

She collects bottles of shampoo and conditioner, mittens, toques, underwear, socks, coats, blankets and backpacks to hand out in the new year.

“I was taught from a young age that you should do good deeds for Christmas.”

Nurse also wants to hand out small gift cards to homeless people, for the things they need that might not be donated.

“People grabbed those gift cards faster than they could get their hands on,” Nurse said – referring to last year. “It was honestly amazing. I ended up crying after.”

She took the bags to the Bissell Centre and handed them out personally.

“There’s people that would drop down to their knees and pray and say, ‘God loves me’ and that they’re so proud of what I’m doing. I’ve had other people ask if they could just hug me.”

The teenager started a gofundme page and asked all her family and friends to donate to it instead of getting her a present.

“You don’t need to just be excited about what’s under the tree. There’s so many people that have nothing. You don’t need all that stuff.”

She’s hoping Edmontonians can find it in their heart to help those most in need stay warm and fed this holiday season.

“They appreciate it more than 95 per cent of people I see appreciate anything.”

Nurse plans on continuing the tradition every year.