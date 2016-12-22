Montreal SPCA puts city on notice regarding pit bulls

Montreal’s SPCA has given the city three-months notice that it will exclude dog services in its service contract with nine boroughs.

Because it doesn’t believe in euthanizing healthy dogs, the SPCA won’t put down dogs rounded up as part of the pit bull by-law the city passed. So it’s dropping those services entirely, said spokesperson Anita Kapuscinska.

The change will take effect on March 31, said Anita Kapuscinska, the organization’s spokesperson.

Reached at Sun Youth during its Christmas basket drive, Mayor Denis Coderre declined to comment on the matter.

A court challenge to the by-law is still pending in Quebec Superior Court.

SPCA has given the city of Montreal notice that it won't put down healthy dogs brought in by boroughs under the new #BSL. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 22, 2016

Vet Enid Styles: the city's going to find out how hard it is to find a vet to put down healthy dogs. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 22, 2016