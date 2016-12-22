Wish granted: New Brunswick girl battling cancer receives grand piano

A young girl suffering from cancer in Lamèque, N.B. has been granted her wish of having her very own grand piano, an instrument she’s used as therapy amidst a year of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Emilie Holmes-David, 15, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that affects soft tissue, just over a year ago.

Throughout her recovery time the talented musician began teaching herself to play the piano to escape from the difficulties the disease brought with it.

Although she has been singing since a young age and taken lessons to hone her abilities, she’s received no formal training on the instrument.

“I always liked music,” she explained. “When I was younger I was playing on a keyboard and I thought having a grand piano in my living room would be a wish that I couldn’t pay to myself.”

Through the Children’s Wish Foundation, in collaboration with Long and McQuade Musical Instruments Moncton, Yamaha Music Canada and Geldart’s Moving and Storage, that wish was granted when a beautiful grand piano was delivered to her home just days before the holidays.

“It’s just a dream,” she said.

Emilie’s mother Vicky said they’d advised their daughter that a surprise was in store but didn’t tell her what it would be.

After listening to Emilie play her new prized possession as well as sing for their house which was full of friends and family, Vicky said she couldn’t have pictured the day going any better.

“I was scared of her reaction because she’s been on a roller coaster ride these past couple months,” Vicky said. “But it turned out great.

“To see our daughter happy that’s what makes us happy.”

