Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of 18-year-old woman in RM of Springfield

RCMP are now investigating the death of 18-year-old Lydia Whitford’s as a homicide, months after her body was discovered in her home.

On July 14, 2016 RCMP responded to a death at a residence in the RM of Springfield. Officers found Whitford deceased inside her home, according to an RCMP news release.

According to Whitford’s obituary, she grew up at Sandy Bay First Nation and suffered from epilepsy and autism.

The investigation has since determined that her death was a homicide. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and RCMP Serious Crime Unit are investigating.