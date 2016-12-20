Amy Schumer buys her father’s farm back for Christmas gift

Amy Schumer bought her father, Gordon Schumer, what could be a very sentimental Christmas gift.

The comedienne took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she bought her father’s farm back, posting a home video of herself after announcing it.

“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she wrote. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer also shared a photo screenshot from a video call with her dad, as she told him the news.

“Today I bought my fathers farm back,” she wrote.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2015, Schumer explained that her father was diagnosed with multiple-sclerosis when she was 12 and they ended up going bankrupt and lost the farm.

In 2013, she opened up about her father’s illness while speaking with the Morning Edition’s David Greene.

“It’s the most painful thing in the world to just watch this person that you love ultimately just digress and kind of decompose,” she said. “And it’s too heavy and you have to find a way to laugh at it.”

She continued, “I will go on stage go to a very dark place and make light of things that are painful. And it makes me feel better to hear about other people’s struggles, so I like to share mine.”