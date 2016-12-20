Winnipeg Sports

December 20, 2016 10:22 am

Manitobans added to Ringette Canada Hall of Fame

Ryann Bannerman, Talia Gallant, Keyona Tomiuk and Sam Renooy listen to instructions during a practice ahead of the 2016 World Ringette Championships.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
WINNIPEG – Four Manitobans have been inducted into Ringette Canada’s Hall of Fame for helping the country’s junior team win gold at the 2016 World Ringette Championships.

Winnipeggers, Ryan Bannerman and Talia Gallant, along with Oakbank’s Samantha Renooy and Keyona Tomiuk, were all honoured by the national sport organization. All four were part of a Canadian squad which beat host Finland 10-9 in overtime to claim the world championship. Canada went undefeated in the tournament.

Alberta’s Dave Wood and Toronto’s Sarah (Miller) Ianni were also inducted into the hall of fame.

