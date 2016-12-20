Manitobans added to Ringette Canada Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG – Four Manitobans have been inducted into Ringette Canada’s Hall of Fame for helping the country’s junior team win gold at the 2016 World Ringette Championships.

RELATED: Manitobans to represent Canada at World Junior Ringette Championship

Winnipeggers, Ryan Bannerman and Talia Gallant, along with Oakbank’s Samantha Renooy and Keyona Tomiuk, were all honoured by the national sport organization. All four were part of a Canadian squad which beat host Finland 10-9 in overtime to claim the world championship. Canada went undefeated in the tournament.

Alberta’s Dave Wood and Toronto’s Sarah (Miller) Ianni were also inducted into the hall of fame.