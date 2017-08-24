Food
Aug 24 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

A&W Burgers to Beat MS

Where
A&W Restaurant - 2701 Avonhurst Drive, Avon Shopping Centre, Regina, SK View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-08-2017 06:00 24-08-2017 22:00 America/Toronto A&W Burgers to Beat MS

On Thursday, August 24th, $2 from every Teen Burger® sold goes to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. In addition to buying a Teen Burger®, supporters can also donate through rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $1, $2 and $5 paper cutouts, placing money in in-store donation mugs, participating in other local restaurant… Full details 

 A&W Restaurant - 2701 Avonhurst Drive, Avon Shopping Centre, Regina, SK DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All
Website
http://www.burgerstobeatms.ca

On Thursday, August 24th, $2 from every Teen Burger® sold goes to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. In addition to buying a Teen Burger®, supporters can also donate through rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $1, $2 and $5 paper cutouts, placing money in in-store donation mugs, participating in other local restaurant fundraising initiatives, and online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.
Global News