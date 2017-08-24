A&W Burgers to Beat MS
On Thursday, August 24th, $2 from every Teen Burger® sold goes to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. In addition to buying a Teen Burger®, supporters can also donate through rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $1, $2 and $5 paper cutouts, placing money in in-store donation mugs, participating in other local restaurant fundraising initiatives, and online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.
