German Canadian Club Concordia: CELEBRATING 60 YEARS

German Canadian Club Concordia is excited to celebrate with Saskatoon 60 years of sharing the German Culture and Cuisine since 1957. We are also the proud host of the Canadian Citizenship Ceremony taking place with our celebration on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 12 noon.

We are continuing the Folkfest Party, we would like to invite the city of Saskatoon to join us in celebrating this milestone, with no admission fee.

This Cultural event is focused on family, we start at 10 am with a pancake breakfast at $5.00 per plate and continue with many family focused activities. Including German soccer shoot, petting zoo, pony rides, German children’s games and of course fantastic German cuisine for purchase and our famous German Biergarten!

The main stage will host the Canadian Citizenship Ceremony followed by live German entertainment, German dancers, brass band and singing throughout a fun filled Sunday afternoon.

Admission is free and everyone is invited! Thank you, Saskatoon, for supporting us over the past 60 years!