Dinner Theatre: SUITEHEARTS

- $45.00 + taxes, phone 306-244-6869 ext. 203
SUITEHEARTS – A young couple checks into a posh bright lights, big city hotel to fill their weekend with bliss, only to have it filled with strangers. After they scuffle over the accommodations, no one is where or with whom they should be. Filled with sight gags and one liners, Suitehearts finds loves and abundant laughter. We wholeheartedly look forward to offering you a brilliant farce coupled with a delicious dining experience.
SHOWTIMES: WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20th, DINNER @6:30pm, SHOW @8:00pm. THURSDAY, SEPT. 21st, DINNER @6:30pm, SHOW @8:00pm. FRIDAY, SEPT. 22nd, DINNER @6:30pm, SHOW @8:00pm. SUNDAY, SEPT. 24th, BRUNCH @12:30pm, SHOW @2:00pm.
Proudly presented by: MINI FRIDGE THEATRE COMPANY and GERMAN CULTURAL CENTRE.