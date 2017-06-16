BC Lions 2017 Season

CKNW has been a long time supporter of your BC Lions. CKNW also has your chance to win tickets to BC Lions Home Games at BC Place throughout the season!

The BC Lions are the oldest and most successful professional sports organization in British Columbia. Over the course of more than six decades, the BC Lions Football Club has entertained millions of fans and created a lifetime of memories for fans across the province.

Since the club’s early beginnings in 1953, generations of Lions fans have witnessed the club’s first touchdown, first win, the construction of BC Place, six amazing Grey Cup wins and come to love hundreds of great players over the years.

Over the years, numerous Lions have been honoured with various CFL Outstanding Player Awards including receivers Geroy Simon, Mervyn Fernandez and Jason Clermont, quarterback Doug Flutie, defensive linemen Brent Johnson and Cameron Wake, as well as offensive linemen Jovan Olafioye and Rob Murphy. Come see the next generation of BC Lions players throughout the summer and fall!