YES in Concert

YES

WITH SPECIAL GUEST

TODD RUNDGREN

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE – VANCOUVER, BC

Doors: 6:30PM Show: 7:30PM

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23 @ 10AM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**

Among the world’s most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands, Grammy Award winning YES has sold nearly 40 million albums in a career that has thus far spanned more than four decades. YES continues with its tradition of symphonic progressive rock that remains timelessly fresh and innovative.

Since its founding in 1968 by Jon Anderson and Chris Squire, YES has created much of rock history’s most important music, including iconic pieces like ‘Roundabout,’ ‘Close to the Edge,’ ‘I’ve Seen All Good People,’ “Owner of a Lonely Heart,’ ‘Starship Trooper,’ and countless others. Its albums, including ‘Fragile,’ ‘Close to the Edge,’ ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans,’ and ‘90125,’ have been certified multi-platinum, double-platinum, platinum, and more by the RIAA. YES continues to inspire millions of musicians, fans, and music lovers around the world.

While the recent passing of the band’s leader and cornerstone, bassist Chris Squire, is extremely painful, YES plans to continue forward with its impressive legacy. Joining YES on bass is former YES member, Billy Sherwood. Extremely well-versed with YES music, the inner working of YES as a unit, as well as being a master bassist and vocalist, Sherwood is the perfect addition to a line-up of fellow virtuosos that also includes lead vocalist Jon Davison, and veteran YES men, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, and keyboardist Geoff Downes.

YES will be touring Western Canada in September 2017 including stops in Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton with special guest Todd Rundgren. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local time.

For more information on YES, visit YESworld.com.