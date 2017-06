01-08-2017 17:00

01-08-2017 20:00

America/Toronto

C.P. CANADA 150 TRAIN

THE C.P. CANADA 150 TRAIN will be coming to Saskatoon!!!5:00 to 8:00pm at WILLIAM A. REID PARK, 319 Pendygrasse Road.Dean Brody and Dallas Arcand will perform at this family-friendly event. For more information visit http://www.cpr.ca/en/community/canada-150/cp-canada-150-train Full details →