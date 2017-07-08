SUPERVISED I.Q. TESTING SESSION
- Where
- Saskatoon, View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-07-2017 14:00 08-07-2017 17:00 America/Toronto SUPERVISED I.Q. TESTING SESSION
MENSA is an international, non-profit society for people who score among the top 2% of the general population on a standardized IQ test. A supervised IQ testing session is being held in Saskatoon on Saturday, July 8th at 2:00pm. The cost is $90.00, or $70.00 for students. If you are interested in attending this session,… Full detailsSaskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
MENSA is an international, non-profit society for people who score among the top 2% of the general population on a standardized IQ test. A supervised IQ testing session is being held in Saskatoon on Saturday, July 8th at 2:00pm. The cost is $90.00, or $70.00 for students. If you are interested in attending this session, please call Tim at 306-242-7408 or email trf674@campus.usask.ca