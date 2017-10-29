Roger Waters US + THEM Tour

ROGER WATERS – US + THEM

SECOND SHOW ADDED!

VANCOUVER, BC – ROGERS ARENA – OCTOBER 29, 2017

PINK FLOYD’S VISIONARY TO GIVE FANS

THE ULTIMATE CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Due to overwhelming demand, six new dates have been added to Roger Waters North American Us + Them tour, including a second show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

The 61-show tour, which kicked off Friday night in Kansas City has garnered rave reviews – with the setlist being called “spectacular” and the production referred to as “eye-popping.”

The show features songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums (The Dark Side of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here) plus some new songs from his album “Is This the Life We Really Want?,” out June 2. The tour runs through October of 2017 and is promoted by AEG Present’s Concerts West.

Tickets and VIP packages for the newly added Vancouver, BC date go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10am. For more information about purchasing tickets, please visit RogerWaters.com.

Roger Waters – Us + Them will tour the United States and Canada and will showcase highlights from Waters’ groundbreaking body of work. The title is derived from the 1974 track “Us And Them,” from the multi-million selling Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon .

Roger Waters’ legendary live performances are renowned as immersive sensory experiences featuring high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production and breathtaking quad sound. This new tour promises to be no exception, following months of meticulous planning and visionary craft, it will inspire crowds with its powerful delivery to take the audience on a musical journey.

Roger Waters – Us + Them marks the artist’s first US return since The Wall Live (2010-2013), his sold-out world tour which was seen by more than 4 million fans globally at 219 shows and remains the highest grossing tour by any solo artist in history.