Jimmy Buffett in Concert

Just announced! Vancouver, the wait is over! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Vancouver for the first time in 24 years to perform at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena for one night one, Friday, October 13 at 8pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know” Tour 2017.

Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.