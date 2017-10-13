Jimmy Buffett in Concert
Parrotheads! The wait is over, after nearly 24 years Jimmy Buffett is coming back to Vancouver! Next Stop For The I Don't Know Tour is Friday October 13th at Rogers Arena!
Just announced! Vancouver, the wait is over! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Vancouver for the first time in 24 years to perform at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena for one night one, Friday, October 13 at 8pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know” Tour 2017.
Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.