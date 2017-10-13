Music
Oct 13 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Jimmy Buffett in Concert

Where
Rogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Parrotheads! The wait is over, after nearly 24 years Jimmy Buffett is coming back to Vancouver! Next Stop For The I Don’t Know Tour is Friday October 13th at Rogers Arena! Full details 

Ages
all ages
Website
Just announced! Vancouver, the wait is over! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band return to Vancouver for the first time in 24 years to perform at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena for one night one, Friday, October 13 at 8pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know” Tour 2017.

Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.
