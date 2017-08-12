2017 Odlum Brown Van Open Tennis Tournament

The 2017 Odlum Brown VanOpen, a Tennis Canada Event, is the largest and most celebrated Men’s and Women’s professional tennis tournament in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

The tournament will showcase approximately 140 professional tennis stars from all over the world. This event has a combined purse of $200,000 USD, with $100,000 awarded to the men (ATP Challenger Tour) and $100,000 awarded to the women (ITF Pro Circuit).

The venue for the Odlum Brown VanOpen is the spectacular Hollyburn Country Club, set against the dramatic back drop of the North Shore Mountains in West Vancouver, BC. Past champions include the likes of Maria Sharapova, Marcos Baghdatis, Aleksandra Wozniak, Vasek Pospisil and Johanna Konta.

Hollyburn Country Club is one of North America’s premier tennis, fitness and social clubs. Situated mountainside, overlooking downtown Vancouver, the Country Club sits on 42 acres of West Vancouver’s renowned British Properties. Over the past 5 years Hollyburn has completed over $20 million dollars of improvements, making this country club’s facilities unrivalled and award winning.

Hollyburn Country Club is located at 950 Cross Creek Road, West Vancouver, British Columbia.