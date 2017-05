GlobalFest Trico Homes International Fireworks Festival: Atlantic

GlobalFest’s Trico Homes International Fireworks Festival illuminates the night sky every August with a symphony of pyrotechnics and music, coming together as an artistic display of light and sound. To celebrate our 15th and Canada’s 150, all of this year’s teams are Canadian. Tuesday, August 15: The West Thursday, August 17: Prairies Saturday, August 19: Ontario Tuesday, August 22: Quebec Thursday, August 24: Atlantic Saturday, August 26: Finale 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Box office closes at 9:00 p.m.; park admission until 9:15 p.m.)